Terri Doocy was diagnosed with Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) when she was 30 years old. She waited 15 years before she received the life-saving kidney transplant she had been praying for, and the call to give her the news that a kidney was available and a perfect match for her came on Thanksgiving Day 2020.

