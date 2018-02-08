New fire chief knows he will be filling some special boots

ALGONA — Algona’s new fire chief, Mitch Ulrick, knows he has some “special boots to fill” replacing Chuck Bell, but he also knows he is ready for the challenge.

“Chuck had the passion for it, loved it and treated everybody fairly,” Ulrick said. “What I have learned from him is to treat everybody fairly.”

Algona Mayor Lynn Kueck recently appointed Ulrick as the fire chief on a part-time basis. Ulrick will handle the fire chief operations.

At Monday evening’s Algona City Council meeting, the councilmembers approved a resolution that would create a public works technician.

