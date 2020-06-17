Home / Home

The new commencements: schools find a way for class of ’20 to have a graduation

Wed, 06/17/2020 - 11:49am admin1
By: 
Abby Groen

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic of 2020 may be the ultimate cancellation criminal, however, high school seniors will not miss their graduation day. Commencement ceremonies will happen for all high school seniors in Kossuth County, although there will be adjustments..

Joe Carter, superintendent of Algona High School (AHS), expressed his gratitude for being able to hold commencement for the seniors, in spite of of the circumstances.

Find out what each school has planned in the June 18 Kossuth County Advance.

