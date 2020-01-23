Home / Home

New Category at Bancroft Chili cook-off

Thu, 01/23/2020 - 11:39am admin1

Soup has been added to the Bancroft Chili Cook-off on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bunker's Bar and Grill at North Kossuth Golf Club.

The Very Few Rules Chili and Soup Cook-off is an event to promote fun with the various Booths according to Carole Berhard, executive director ot the Bancroft Chamber of Commerce. "We allow bribery for people's choice. We encourage people to decorate their booth."

Get all the details in the Jan. 23 Kossuth County Advance.

