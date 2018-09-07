New building, expanding programs at ILCC

The new Tietz Entrepreneurial Center had its ribbon cutting Friday morning, Aug. 31. The building’s stunning glass, light fixtures and structure framed the picture for the cutting. In attendance were ILCC administration, Algona’s Chamber of Commerce and the Don Tietz Foundation.

Shelly Brown, the Tietz Entrepreneurial Center Coordinator, stated “The new building will expand our programming for both students and adult learners.” She said that the building would now have the capabilities to workshops and seminars. Brown also stated that they are excited to partner with local businesses for trainings and events.

