New board member has long history of education

ALGONA — Tom Nugent has spent the majority of his professional career in education. That is the major reason he felt that he would make a good candidate to replace Floyd Lavrenz on the Algona Community School District Board of Directors.

“I believe in a quality education,” he said. “I believe it prepares kids for the future that our society needs. I look at it as a way of giving back and maybe taking my talents or my desires to improve education.”

For more on this story, please see the May 3rd issue of the Kossuth County Advance