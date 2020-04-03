National Guard delivers PPEs to Algona

ALGONA—A pallet load of personal protective equipment (PPE) arrived at Kossuth Regional Health Center on Thursday afternoon.

David Penton, Kossuth County Emergency Management coordinator, said the equipment is needed to not only protect the staff who care for people, but also to protect patients from staff who have been around other sick patients.

National Guard members from Camp Dodge in Des Moines made Algona the last stop on Thursday. There was also personal protective equipment delivered to Hampton, Mason City and Forest City. The boxes consisted of masks, gloves, gowns and goggles.

