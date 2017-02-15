National FFA Week starting on Saturday

National FFA Week is slated to begin on Saturday, Feb. 18, ending on George Washington’s Birthday on Feb. 25.

Chapters from across the country participate in events to promote agricultural education and careers and increase a passion for agriculture.

The Algona High School chapter is scheduled to participate in many events in the upcoming week.

“FFA is a student led organization. I supervise and guide the students,” said Betsy Becker, agricultural education/FFA teacher. FFA officers came up with events like the first Ag Olympics during national FFA week, mentioned Becker. “They take ownership.”

