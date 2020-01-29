Nate Voss Conservation Farmer of the Year

Nate Voss of Algona has been named the winner of the Region 2 Conservation Farmer of the Year award for 2019. He was nominated by the Kossuth County Soil and Water District.

The award is part of the Iowa Soil Conservation awards program sponsored by the Conservation Districts of Iowa, the State Soil and Water Quality Committee and the Natural Resources Conservation Service. It is given based on a farmer's use of practice to prevent soil erosion and enhance water quality.

