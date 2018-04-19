Naig: New market creation must continue

Commodity groups and farm state elected officials are battling potential soybean tariffs imposed by China and renewed oil industry attacks on biofuels in an effort to preserve markets, but Mike Naig said agricultural leaders can’t get pulled away from the work of developing new markets.

Naig is the state’s new Secretary of Agriculture, appointed in March to replace Bill Northey, who was affirmed to a federal post with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Naig served as a deputy secretary in the Iowa office from 2013 until his assention to lead the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship last month. He was in Algona last Wednesday and toured the Pioneer facility on the north side of town before taking a few minutes to talk to the Advance. He said work is being done to retain existing markets, but work needs to continue on potential new ones.

For more on this story, please see the April 19th issue of the Kossuth County Advance.