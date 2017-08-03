Museum raising funds for foundation

The race is on to find enough funding to remove and replace the crumbling foundation of the Kossuth County Historical Museum located at 122 South Dodge Street.

Since 2012, the Kossuth County Historical Society has been working to raise funds for this project. Shortly after the initial campaign began in 2012, it became obvious to members that enough funds could not be raised at that time, mentioned Amy Frankl-Brandt, Historical Society president.

In 2015 and 2016, Frankl-Brandt once again endeavored to raise the necessary funds, unsuccessfully applying for grants through the state for help with the basement project. Each time, the grant came back denied due to missing details the grant review committee wanted to see on the application.

“They thought it was a worthy project but they wanted to see more,” remarked Frankl-Brandt.

