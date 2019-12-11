Murder, robbery in Lu Verne

One day after Jessica Weishaar was found lying at the front door of the Lu Verne branch of Security State Bank, a bouquet of flowers was laid at the front door to remember Weishaar, who was shot and killed during an attempted bank robbery on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

"I know it shook everybody," said LuAnn Neuroth, Lu Verne City Clerk. She was in the city office at the time of the shooting. Neuroth said she heard shots but couldn't see anything. "A lot of people heard the shots. It affected everyone in some way or another."

