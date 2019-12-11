Home / Home

Murder, robbery in Lu Verne

Wed, 12/11/2019 - 3:01pm admin1
Town hurting once more
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

One day after Jessica Weishaar was found lying at the front door of the Lu Verne branch of Security State Bank, a bouquet of flowers was laid at the front door to remember Weishaar, who was shot and killed during an attempted bank robbery on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

"I know it shook everybody," said LuAnn Neuroth, Lu Verne City Clerk. She was in the city office at the time of the shooting. Neuroth said she heard shots but couldn't see anything. "A lot of people heard the shots. It affected everyone in some way or another."

Read the complete story, which includes arrest information, in the Dec. 12 Kossuth County Advance.

