More housing rehab grants in Whittemore

Wed, 08/05/2020

WHITTEMORE—Eight more homes are expected to be renovated over the next 12-18 months in Whittemore. When completed, it brings to 24 the total number homes that will have been rehabilitated over the last three cycles in the housing rehabilitation program.

 

Read more about the program in the August 6 edition of the Kossuth County Advance. The story is on the Community Spotlight page, which this week features West Bend and Whittemore.

