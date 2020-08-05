More housing rehab grants in Whittemore

WHITTEMORE—Eight more homes are expected to be renovated over the next 12-18 months in Whittemore. When completed, it brings to 24 the total number homes that will have been rehabilitated over the last three cycles in the housing rehabilitation program.

