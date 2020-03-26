More than ever, we need each other

The need for quality news reporting and effective marketing is never greater than in times of crisis. I want you to know Algona Publishing Company embraces this critical and necessary role to serve our coverage area, and we encourage everyone to do his or her part in helping our communities navigate these uncharted waters.

Due to actions taken by the federal and state governments, the lives of just about every Iowan have been changed. You or a member of your family may be working from home, out of school or laid off. Your business or workplace may be closed. Our local governments have followed directions from those levels and changed their operations to a mode which promotes the safety of people’s health. People need information about all of these changes, and we will continue to share that information in our print edition of the Kossuth County Advance and at our website at www.algona.com.

These actions have impacted business operations. We stand ready with options for our local businesses to help them inform the public of whether or how they are doing business. Additionally, we believe that once this crisis eases, there will be a large public response for goods and services from our local business community, and we stand ready to assist that community with options to help them get out the word. For instance, we are now placing each advertisement purchased in the Reminder and/or the Advance on our website.

Help our businesses by continuing to patronize them. While some are closed, many remain open. If you don’t know what to buy, consider purchasing a gift certificate to be used later. This is something you may be able to do over the telephone. Order something to go or for delivery. Consider local purchases before using one of the big companies who really do nothing to help our local community. This will help sustain our local economy in this rare time.

We take our role as a community watchdog seriously. While you may not be able to attend in person, government meetings are still occurring. They must, because our local government officials are now tasked with operating in ways they likely never suspected would become reality. We will attend as many of those meetings as we can electronically and continue to do our reporting on them. We should never allow circumstances to cloud the public’s ability to see what is being done in their names and with their dollars. We will ever support, pursue and be a leader when it comes to freedom of information and the public’s right to know.

Finally, Algona Publishing Company continues to operate on its normal schedule, though physical access to our facility is now restricted. You can mail our office at 14 E. Nebraska St., Algona, IA 50511 to make a payment or send information. If you prefer, you can visit our office and there is a box in our vestibule to leave information or payments. If you want to make a payment with a card or just share information, we can do that over the phone at 515-295-3535. If you want to conduct business by email, send news items to news@algona.com, send advertising inquiries to ads@algona.com, send subscription inquiries to circulation@algona.com, send church information to church@algona.com and send public notices to legals@algona.com. If you want to contact me, call the office number, email me at publisher@algona.com, or call my cell phone at 641-430-1023.

These are unprecedented times with incalculable impacts. It is a time during which we all need one another, perhaps more than ever. Algona Publishing Company stands ready to meet its necessary and civic responsibilities.