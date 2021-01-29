More events added to Frostbite Olympics

ALGONA—There will be much to do at the 2021 Frostbite Olympics on Saturday Feb. 6.

The Ice Fishing Derby will take place from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at Smith Lake. There is no charge. Everyone is invited to participate. Ages 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Prizes will be awarded in adult and youth categories.

Some equipment will be provided, but you are encouraged to bring your own. Dress appropriate for weather conditions. Bait will be provided courtesy of Larry Schneider - Larry’s Live Bait.

There will be free popcorn and hot chocolate. Free hot dogs will be provided cortesy of Robert Shelton, Tom Cink and Hy-Vee.

Also on the schedule is Snowboot/Snowpants Handball at Central Park. Teams must be made up of families and different ages with five persons per team. Registration deadline is Feb. 2 and the entry fee is $10. Start time will be announced after the registration deadline. Stop into City Hall to register and receive the rules sheet. Questions may be directed to jbanse@ci.algona.ia.us or call 295-9251.

The Algona Fire Department will hold a sledding party at the Veteran’s Park Hill from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Some sleds will be provided but you may bring your own. The fire department will also be giving free hot chocolate, popcorn and glow sticks. A hill shuttle will be available for those with disabilities.