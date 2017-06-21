More than $52,000 raised during Relay for Life

ALGONA — Ted Abbas was sitting with his family enjoying himself during the American Cancer Society 21st Annual Relay for Life. Seeing him smiling and having fun, one would never realize he has been battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma for 15 years.

“They’re my support team,” Abbas said looking at his family sitting in lawn chairs in front of the Carnegie Library on Wednesday, June 14.

His daughter, Sherri Beenken and his granddaughter, Cassie Beenken, helped Abbas walk a portion of the opening survivor’s walk.

“He’s been through a lot,” Cassie said. “I can go through a lot because he can.”

Her mother, Sherri added, “we’re a strong family and we pull through. He’s a fighter.”

For more on this story, please see the June 22 issue of Kossuth County Advance.