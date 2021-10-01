Montag is county's new environmental health rep, weed commissioner

ALGONA—Kossuth County has a new environmental health specialist and weed commissioner.

Aaron Montag, 27, of West Bend, was introduced during the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning, Sept. 28.

Montag is a native of rural West Bend and holds an agriculture science degree from South Dakota State, with minors in animal nutrition and ag business.

See the full report on the county board meeting in the Sept. 30 Advance.