Model train enthusiasts gather at the museum

Thu, 11/15/2018 - 11:09am admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

ALGONA — Model train hobbyists flocked to the Kossuth County Agriculture and Motorsports Museum Saturday, Nov. 3, for a model train show.

“I enjoy this because we are able to meet a lot of people,” said Jerry Monson, who along with his wife, Jo, brought model trains to sell from Albert Lea, Minn. “This is a social gathering, as much as anything.”

The Prairie Lakes Division of the National Model Railroad Association sponsored the event. It featured a 60-by-80 foot  model train ....

See the full story in the Nov. 15 Kossuth County Advance.

