On a mission to Houston

ALGONA — There was a little twinge of a tear in the eyes of Michael Tweedy as he started talking about why he was going back to his hometown of Dayton, Texas, to help those devastated after Hurricane Harry.

“Houston is the place where I grew up. It has always had a soft spot in my heart. I have family and friends down there,” he said. “For once I thought it would be nice to do something that is a lot greater than myself. Help people out in dire need.”

Tweedy had some assistance from the community.

Algona Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Vicki Mallory had her office send out an email to businesses on Wednesday morning and by 1 p.m. on Thursday, the Chamber office was close to full of things to take to Houston. Mallory was afraid there wouldn’t be enough space on her son’s trailer to load everything that came in.

