Miracle: Algona woman’s story told in a book

ALGONA — Rebekah Kramer believes it is a miracle that she is still alive.

As a missionary in Mexico in 2002, Kramer came down with double pneumonia and bronchitis. She didn’t respond to medication, went to the hospital in San Antonio, Texas, and was put on life support for 10 days because the doctors couldn’t understand why she wasn’t responding to her medication. Later, the doctors diagnosed that Rebekah had Wegener’s Granumatosis, an autoimmune disease in which the causes inflammation of the blood vessels, which then decreases blood flow to organs. The doctor’s thought the body slowly wearing down because of the number of different antibiotics used to treat her illness had brought it on.

“They called in my family and said I was going to pass away,” Kramer said. “The Lord told me that I was going to survive.”

