Miracle on the 13th
TWIN COLTS BORN TO MARE NEAR WESLEY
By:
Alan Van Ormer
NORTH OF WESLEY — Jack and Jill are defying the odds.
Twins! The twins were born on Friday, July 13, on Greg and Jaci Eden’s horse ranch.
“It has been a very big scare but exciting to have two live foals!” Jaci said. “At Iowa State University large animal hospital, they call it a miracle.”
Lacy, 7, carried full term – 11 months, 11 days – and gave birth to her twin colts five minutes apart.
