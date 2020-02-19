Home / Home

Millions daily, says swine specialist

Wed, 02/19/2020 - 3:54pm admin1
Farming
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

During a foreign animal disease workshop recently, the swine specialist in northwest Iowa stressed that African swine fever is a pig disease. We don't want to scare people thinking that the meat is somehow bad," said Dave Stender, swine specialist with Iowa State University Extension. "It is never going to be a problem to people."

The Emergency Planning: Foreign Animal Disease Issues workshop for swine producers was held at the Algona Extension Office Feb. 10.

Get all the details in the Feb. 20 Kossuth County Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here