Miller will run for sheriff as a Democrat

It was a surprise for Algona Assistant Police Chief Bo Miller when he found out he was declared the winner of the Democratic primary for Kossuth County Sheriff. He had entered the race for sheriff as a Republican. “I am a pretty independent thinker,” Miller said. “I want all the citizens, no matter what party affiliation, to have their voices heard.”

In the November general election, there will be a contested race for sheriff. Roger Fisher officially won the Republican primary for sheriff with 1,270 votes, while Miller ended with 1,142 votes. William Struecker garnered 126.

Read more in the June 18 Kossuth County Advance.