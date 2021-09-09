Miller named Algona police chief

ALGONA—Fifteen-year Algona Police Department veteran Bo Miller has been sworn in as the new chief of police.

At the regular meeting of the Algona City Council Tuesday evening, Sept. 7, Mayor Rick Murphy nominated Miller for the position following a series of interviews late last month. The council then approved Miller on a 5-0 vote. In Algona’s system of city government, it’s the job of the mayor to make the appointment of a police chief, with consent of the council.

The position has been open since Kendal Pals retired as police chief at the end of June.

Also, city council members Tuesday night put into motion the steps that will take Algona toward the establishment of a downtown historic district and creation of a designated Algona Historic Preservation Commission. The action came in the form of a professional services agreement with the consulting and design firm of Bergland and Cram. The $38,000 expense will hire that firm to develop design guidelines regarding historic preservation and rehabilitation in the downtown area.

