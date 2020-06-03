Home / Home

Milestones

Wed, 06/03/2020 - 10:04am admin1
Community news

This week's birthdays:

Stan Berkland, Fenton

Darlene Claude, ALGONA

This week's anniversary:

Thurman and Gerry Gaskill, Corwith

This week's births:

Kolbe John Reding

Warren Edmund Vaske

John Parker Wilson

This week's college notes/scholarships:

Morningside May graduates

Central College May graduates

Dallas Clark Foundation scholarship winners

Kossuth Soil & Water Conservation District scholarship winner

Find all the community news in the June 4 Kossuth County Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here