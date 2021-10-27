Meeting location changed for Central Park renovations

Due to predicted cold and rainy temperatures, the City of Algona is moving the park information meeting set for Thursday, October 28 to an indoor setting. The meeting will be held at City Hall at 5 p.m. with a presentation at 5:30 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to receive feedback on proposed designs for the skatepark and to gather ideas for other potential park improvements at Central Park. Participants will have the opportunity to view proposed plans, ask questions, provide feedback and share ideas. An online survey will be available following the meeting for those who are unable to attend.

“We have a lot of great ideas on the table and want to hear your thoughts,” said Nick Diers, Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Algona.

To learn more about the Parks and Recreation Department or current parks initiatives please contact Diers at 515-295-9251.