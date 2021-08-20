Meet the New Teachers

Editor’s note: Here are profiles on some of this year’s new teachers in the Kossuth County area. The Advance submits questions to all of the new instructors in the area each new school year, but it is up the teachers to respond if they so choose. We thank those who decided to share their insights.

Joe Ingalls

School District & Teaching Assignment: 7th grade social studies at the Algona Middle School.

How did you get into teaching? My first experience in front of a classroom my freshman year of college had me hooked on teaching.

Why did you become a teacher? I had both a passion for educating youth and a passion for social studies. Marrying the two together just made it all the better.

