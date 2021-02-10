'Meant to Be'

WESLEY—She asked him to her junior prom.

“I thought he was a pretty neat guy,” she said.

“And then nothing really happened,” he said. “But then she invited me to her senior prom. After that, I thought maybe I wanted to date her, so I asked her for a date and we started dating. That continued for two years and then we made the big step.”

David Youngwirth and Helen Dorweiler literally were the boy and girl next door.

Get the full Valentine's week story in the Feb. 11 print edition of the Advance.