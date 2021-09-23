Home / Home

McGregor closure leads to harvest traffic accommodations on Nebraska, Hall, Jones streets

Thu, 09/23/2021 - 6:55am admin1
Brad Hicks

ALGONA—McGregor Street will be closed longer than anticipated, and the city of Algona will be making some changes to parking places along a detour as harvest gets underway.

At the Algona City Council meeting Monday evening, Sept. 20, City Administrator Jacob Tjaden said there will be removal of some parking spaces at the intersections of Nebraska and Hall streets and Nebraska and Jones streets. He said larger farm equipment hauling grain will be coming through town soon, and with McGregor Street closed, the city has to make room for that larger equipment to make turns along the detour.

 

