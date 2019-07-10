Home / Home

Mayor uses a tree to encapsulate past

Wed, 07/10/2019
Founders' Day 2019
Robert M. Roberson

According to Algona Mayor Lynn Kueck, there is a tree outside Bryant Elementary that is at least 125 years old. he wants to use that tree to help tell a history of everything that tree might have seen.

During the Friday Founders' Day at 3:30 p.m., the mayor will begin with the history of Asa and Sarah Call. He'll talk about the Heckert family; he'll go on to talk about Bryant Elementary and finish with the Boldridge Rose Garden.

