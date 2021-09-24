Masks required on school buses

The Algona Community School District issued the following information to parents this afternoon:

"With the temporary injunction being issued in the Federal Court, it appears the executive order (that requires masks to be worn by all drivers and students on school buses) issued February 1, 2021, applies to the Algona Community School District. The district will now post that masks are to be worn when on the district buses. We are taking this action in light of the notice that the district has recently received from the Iowa Department of Education. In the event the temporary injunction is lifted the district may revisit its practices concerning buses.

"Starting Monday, September 27th all students and drivers will be required to wear a mask while on the district school bus. This includes going to activity events. As with everything else we will let you know if things change.

"Masks are not required in the school buildings, just while riding the bus. If you have any questions please contact Joe Carter, Superintendent.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work through all of these things."