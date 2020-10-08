Masks required at ACSD, bank sale, other items in the Oct. 8 Advance

Here is a summary of a few of the news items in the Oct. 8 Kossuth County Advance. Other items may be in other entries on the website. Full stories are in the Oct. 8 print edition, on sale at newsstands or by subscription.

- Proposed bank sale: Northwood Financial Services, Inc., of Mason City, announced it intends to apply to the Federal Reserve Board for permission to acquire control of Titonka Savings Bank, Titonka. The official formal public notice is published in this week’s edition of the Kossuth County Advance.

- Algona City Council report: Approval of several items, including the contract for the construction of the new library.

- Masks required at ACSD: ALGONA—All students and staff in the Algona Community School District are now required to wear face masks in school and at all school events in situations where social distancing is not possible. This includes all passengers on school buses.

- Meet the city clerk at Lu Verne, who began work earlier this year.

- Test Iowa site change in hours: The Test Iowa site in Algona had its hours of operation change slightly this week to Monday through Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. with no morning hours. The site will continue to offer testing in the north parking lot of Kossuth Regional Health Center out of the red emergency trailer. Individuals who wish to get tested at any Test Iowa site must first complete the online assessment at testiowa.com. After doing that, they will receive a unique identifying code that they will need to present at the appointment. For an appointment at the Algona test site, individuals should call Kossuth County Public Health (Kossuth Regional Health Center Community Health) at 515-295-4430 after the online assessment is complete. Staff are available to answer calls and schedule appointments between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those receiving a COVID-19 test through Test Iowa are asked to take the barcode provided through the online assessment, wear a face mask and go to the trailer for their test. A short wait may be necessary, so please dress appropriately for the weather. The Test Iowa site operates separately from the respiratory care area within KRHC. Both options will continue to be available for those seeking a COVID-19 test. Test Iowa sites are operated through a partnership between the State of Iowa and local health care providers to increase access to testing in Iowa communities. Local people operate and staff the test sites. The state provides testing supplies and processes the samples through the State Hygienic Lab. For more information about KRHC or COVID-19 visit www.krhc.com or call 515-295-2451.