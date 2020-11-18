Home / Home

Mask required to enter county facilities

Wed, 11/18/2020 - 9:45am admin1
Alan Van Ormer

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors adopted a proclamation of disaster emergency during its board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The mask mandate takes effect immediately and will be reviewed again on Dec. 8. The board has agreed to possibly put the issue on the agenda each week until then. The mandate came a day after Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation of enhanced public health measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

See the full story in the Nov. 19 Kossuth County Advance.

