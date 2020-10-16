Mask or Not? Parents, health reps give input

ALGONA—To mask or not to mask? That was the big question at the Algona Community School District Board of Directors meeting Monday night.

The meeting was moved to the Wilcox Performing Arts Center because of the increased number of people who attended.

Superintendent Joe Carter said from Friday, Sept. 25, until Friday, Oct. 2, the district had 63 students who were quarantined. Of those, 60 were healthy, showed no symptoms and went home for 14 days.

“Quarantining healthy students who have not exhibited any symptoms is not good for a student’s social, emotional and academic well being,” he said.

With the change in the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) guidelines, the district could now change its protocols to prevent the quarantining of healthy children.

Carter said, “I want to emphasize that the reason for the change in masking protocol was to keep healthy, asymptomatic children in school. The mask requirement wasn’t something that anybody wanted, it was protocol that was placed upon us.”

