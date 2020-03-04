Home / Home

Markets better, but improvement sought

Wed, 03/04/2020 - 2:36pm admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

People are accustomed to the large grain elevators that dot the rural skyline, sprouting up where farmers and producers cna sell their corn and soybeans.

However, there are an estimated 350-400 different markets in Iowa where crops can be sold, according to Chad Hart, Iowa State University associate professor of economics, crop market specialist and extension economist.

Read more in the March 5 Kossuth County Advance.

