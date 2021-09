ALGONA—The trial of a man accused of manslaughter is now scheduled to begin Tuesday, Dec. 7, in Kossuth County.

Robert Dwaine Laverty, 51, Swea City, was charged July 14 with voluntary manslaughter in the death of 41-year-old Casey Tobin of Swea City subsequent to an incident on April 3 in Swea City. Laverty pled not guilty on July 29 and is free on bond.

See a full story in the Sept. 23 Advance.