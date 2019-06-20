Man pronounced dead at construction site

Lee Gruver, age 51, of Daisetta, Texas, was pronounced dead at a construction site in rural Lakota, according to a Kossuth County Sheriff's Office press release.

On June 19, at approximately 2:20 p.m., the sheriff's office received a call requesting an ambulance at the construction site. Upon investigation, Gruver was pronounced dead. The investigation has been turned over to the Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Department of Transportation.