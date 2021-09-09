Man overcome by fumes at hog site dies

ALGONA—A Whittemore man has died after he was found Saturday, Sept. 4, at a hog site about 3 miles south of Algona just off U.S. Highway 169. According to a report from the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Department, the Algona EMS and Algona Fire Department responded to 1701 Highway 169 for the report of a man overcome with fumes at an open pit lagoon at a hog site at that address. The report said the fire department used breathing apparatus to remove Randy Dean Meyer, 33, from the immediate area by the lagoon. Algona EMS transported the victim to the Kossuth Regional Health Center, from where he was then airlifted by helicopter to MercyOne Medical Center - North Iowa in Mason City. Meyer died Monday, Sept. 6. The release said Kossuth County Emergency Management and the Iowa DNR then monitored the lagoon at the address. It said, “Although there is a still a very strong odor in the area, there is no threat to those living nearby or passing through the area.”