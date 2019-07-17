Man kills 2, himself in Bancroft

Authorities on Monday, July 15, said a Bancroft man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and another man, and then turned the gun on himself in an incident Friday morning, July 12. Names were not released until 5 p.m. Monday, after autopsies were completed.

A press release from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation reported that at about 8:13 a.m., the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting two deceased individuals at 524 S. Morehouse St. in Bancroft. The Bancroft Police Department was dispatched to the residence and located a third deceased individual who was initially not visible to the reporting party.

Read the complete story in the July 18 Kossuth County Advance.