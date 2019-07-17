Home / Home

Man kills 2, himself in Bancroft

Wed, 07/17/2019 - 2:40pm admin1

Authorities on Monday, July 15, said a Bancroft man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and another man, and then turned the gun on himself in an incident Friday morning, July 12. Names were not released until 5 p.m. Monday, after autopsies were completed.

A press release from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation reported that at about 8:13 a.m., the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting two deceased individuals at 524 S. Morehouse St. in Bancroft. The Bancroft Police Department was dispatched to the residence and located a third deceased individual who was initially not visible to the reporting party.

Read the complete story in the July 18 Kossuth County Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here