Man found dead in cemetery

ALGONA — A man with no recent connections to Algona was found with self-inflicted wounds in the Riverview Cemetery on Monday, Jan. 7.

“We were able to conclude quickly that it was not a suspicious death,” Algona Police Chief Kendall Pals said. “He had no connection to Algona. It was a man from New Mexico. It was not homicide related.”

The Algona Police Department was called to Riverview Cemetery on Monday, Jan. 7, at 10:54 a.m., to check on a subject, Pals said. “We discovered someone who had died prior to our arrival,” he said.

Michael R. Creel, age 73, of Cloudcroft, New Mexico, was found at the cemetery.

The investigation is complete because there isn’t anything criminal here at all, Pals said. “There isn’t a set checklist on how we handle these types of situations,” he said. “Like any other case, we take the case where the evidence and circumstances lead.”

He said the Algona Police Department has periodically run across self-inflicted deaths. “All of them are quite different,” he said. “This one was in a public place. It was outside.”

Pals also said studies show a lot of these types of incidents happen at Christmas time. “I don’t know if Christmas had anything to do with his thought processes,” he said. “There are no indications it had. A lot of it is situational.”