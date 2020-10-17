Male found dead at Kossuth jail

On Oct. 17, 2020, at 7:12 a.m., Kossuth County jailers discovered an unresponsive male inmate in his private cell. Jail staff attempted to provide life-saving measures. Algona EMS responded and the man was pronounced dead.

On Oct. 17, 2020, at 7:12 a.m., Kossuth County jailers discovered an unresponsive male inmate in his private cell. Jail staff attempted to provide life-saving measures. Algona EMS responded and the man was pronounced dead.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was contacted and will be assisting in the investigation.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was contacted and will be assisting in the investigation.