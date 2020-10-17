Male found dead at Kossuth jail
Press release from Kossuth County Sheriff's Office regarding death at the jail. Issued 3:24 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.
On Oct. 17, 2020, at 7:12 a.m., Kossuth County jailers discovered an unresponsive male inmate in his private cell. Jail staff attempted to provide life-saving measures. Algona EMS responded and the man was pronounced dead.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was contacted and will be assisting in the investigation.
The inmate's name is not being released at this time pending notification of family. An autopsy will be scheduled with the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.