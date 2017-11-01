Making a $10,000 difference in an hour

In one hour’s time, over 100 women have the opportunity to make a $10,000 impact on the life of one person or the lives of several individuals.

On Friday, Nov. 3, every woman in Kossuth County is invited to learn more about how it is possible to make such a large impact in a short amount of time at the 100+ Women Who Care, Kossuth County kickoff event from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Algona Country Club.

“It is one meeting, once a quarter for one hour. One hundred women so that is $10,000 going directly to a non-profit to help your community,” remarked Angelique Berry one of the founders of 100+ Women Who Care, Kossuth County. “That part I love. It is right now. You meet and in one hour’s time you nominate, you vote and you award $10,000 or more.”

Berry became inspired to start the group in Kossuth County through her past membership in the 100+ Women Who Care, Humboldt County.

