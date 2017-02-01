Major snowstorm socks county

A snowstorm swept through Kossuth County on Tuesday, Jan. 24 and Wednesday, Jan. 25, blanketing the county in 11.5 inches of snow.

According to the National Weather Service in Des Moines, the snowfall began around mid-afternoon on Tuesday producing the largest amounts of snowfall before early morning. After a brief respite, the snow began to fall again on Wednesday morning.

A combination of the additional snowfall and a breeze filled in many scooped sidewalks and driveways.

Algona Chief of Police, Officer Kendall Pals said, “there were not a lot of accidents.” Many of these accidents were not due to weather conditions alone. The Algona Police Department saw requests for officers to assist motorists with car troubles or sliding.

