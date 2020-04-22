Home / Home

Lu Verne student in STEM national forum

Wed, 04/22/2020 - 9:16am admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

A Lu Verne Community School District third-grade student will participate in the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF) Pathways to STEM in Minneapolis in June. Triston Fillingim, 9, is in the talented and gifted (TAG) program at the school. Kristyn Olson, his third-grade teacher, nominated him.

“To be nominated for this is a huge honor,” Stevanie Cypert, Triston’s mother, said. “Triston will represent not only his school, but his entire school district.”

Read all about it in the April 23 Kossuth County Advance.

