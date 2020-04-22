Lu Verne student in STEM national forum

A Lu Verne Community School District third-grade student will participate in the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF) Pathways to STEM in Minneapolis in June. Triston Fillingim, 9, is in the talented and gifted (TAG) program at the school. Kristyn Olson, his third-grade teacher, nominated him.

“To be nominated for this is a huge honor,” Stevanie Cypert, Triston’s mother, said. “Triston will represent not only his school, but his entire school district.”

