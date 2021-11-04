Lu Verne School Board names reorganization reps

LU VERNE—Lany Mitchell, Charles Legler, Lara Kleier and Kira Carroll have been named to a committee that will consider factors in a potential reorganization of the Algona and Lu Verne school districts. They were selected in a unanimous vote of the Lu Verne School Board Oct. 21.

The two districts have been whole grade sharing and part of the required process is to discuss potential reorganization.

For the full story, see the Nov. 4 Advance.