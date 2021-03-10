Home / Home

Lu Verne fourth graders prep for future

Wed, 03/10/2021 - 10:34am admin1
Amy Frankl-Brandt

LU VERNE—Fourth graders at the Lu Verne school worked on an interesting project recently that will enable them to make sound career decisions in their future.

Kristyn Olson, fourth grade teacher, Courtney Fannon, guidance counselor and Janie Eischen from the AEA (area education agency) put their heads together to come up with a plan that gave school a greater purpose in preparing students for adult life. “After being gone for COVID-19 last year we need to give students some motivation,” Olson said. 

 

