Long-time friendship assists in Carnegie design

ALGONA — Brian Buscher and Bruce Pierce have known each other for a long time.

Now the two are taking that friendship to its highest level by working together to come up with the perfect design for the Carnegie Centre for the Arts.

“We started talking about the Carnegie two years ago,” said Pierce, who stopped by Algona Publishing on March 14, during one of his many visits to Algona over the years. He owns Concepts In Design Inc. “My thoughts were ‘awesome.’ He called me saying we’re thinking about doing this, doing that. I said, ‘count me in,’” Pierce recalled. “People will never thank Mr. Buscher enough for what he has been able to do or what he has generated directly or indirectly. He believes in doing things right.”

