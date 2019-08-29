Long range study assists AMU system upgrade
Thu, 08/29/2019 - 10:27am admin1
By:
Alan Van Ormer
Algona Municipal Utilities (AMU) is conducting its first electric long-range plan in 15 years. The cost for the study is $29,800, and it will take six to eight months to complete.
AMU General Manager John Bilsten said the growth since 2004 has caused AMU to re-prioritize portions of its plan. "We're at that time period where we want to analyze our electric system and develop a solid plan for the next 10 years," he said.
Read the complete story in the Aug. 29 Advance.