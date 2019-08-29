Home / Home

Long range study assists AMU system upgrade

Thu, 08/29/2019 - 10:27am admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

Algona Municipal Utilities (AMU) is conducting its first electric long-range plan in 15 years. The cost for the study is $29,800, and it will take six to eight months to complete.

AMU General Manager John Bilsten said the growth since 2004 has caused AMU to re-prioritize portions of its plan. "We're at that time period where we want to analyze our electric system and develop a solid plan for the next 10 years," he said.

Read the complete story in the Aug. 29 Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here