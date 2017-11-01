Locals compete in Family Feud

Lights….camera….action! The cameras were rolling in May when the Jorgenson family of Ledyard was welcomed on stage as competitors in an episode of the Family Feud.

Welcoming the contestants on stage was Steve Harvey, the show’s host.

No stranger to game shows, Diane Jorgenson introduced her family who would be competing along side her as her boring husband of 48 years, Eldon, their mouthy daughter Stacie Anderson, her niece Jamie Woodburn and her banker nephew Jake Blome.

As the competition unfolded, the Jorgenson family competed against another family in order to see which team could name the most popular responses to questions in the hopes of winning cash and prizes.

