BOULDER, COLO.—Ten people, including one police officer, were killed by a gunman Monday, afternoon, March 22, in Boulder, Colo., during a shooting at a King Sooper’s grocery store. It’s a store near where 2011 Bishop Garrigan High School graduate Kelsie (Berke) Carlson and her husband, Rob, live just outside Boulder in Louisville, Colo.

For the full story, see the March 25 Advance.